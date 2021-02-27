Quark Trading Down 45.7% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $610.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,997,638 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.