QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Cap of $82.07 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $82.07 million and $15.90 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

