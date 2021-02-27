QuarkChain Reaches Market Cap of $82.07 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $82.07 million and $15.90 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00734839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042510 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

