QuickX Protocol Market Cap Tops $7.19 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $139,281.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00723094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00034791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041331 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

