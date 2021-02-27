Quiztok Achieves Market Cap of $20.35 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $20.35 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,179,816 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

