QunQun Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $188,776.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00703034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00026867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039943 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.