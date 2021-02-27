Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 6,877,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

