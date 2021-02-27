Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits Market Cap of $23.17 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $23.17 million and $1.82 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00292070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00079832 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC.

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

