Raise (RAISE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Raise has a market cap of $37,423.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raise has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00693579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00032311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

