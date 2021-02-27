RAMP Market Capitalization Achieves $38.50 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $38.50 million and $2.14 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.16 or 0.00471937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00069208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00078278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00080808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00053075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00462492 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,621,448 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.