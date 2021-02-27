Rapidz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,044.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $17,044.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00055850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.14 or 0.00719507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00041313 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

