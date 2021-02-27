Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Volume Tops $26,532.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $26,532.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.28 or 0.00476119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00069254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00079341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00081159 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00053299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00461277 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.