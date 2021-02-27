Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $190.61 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,228,090,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

