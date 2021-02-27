Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 39.9% Lower This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $190.61 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00488703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00072007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00056646 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.93 or 0.00719513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006766 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,228,090,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

