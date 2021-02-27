Raydium (RAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.50 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $5.65 or 0.00012569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $63.73 million and $12.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.84 or 0.00475468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00069699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00078740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00080684 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.95 or 0.00462386 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

