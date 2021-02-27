Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,782 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after acquiring an additional 520,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,806,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,242,000 after purchasing an additional 105,416 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

