RealTract Reaches Market Cap of $722,029.94 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $722,029.94 and approximately $1,377.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RealTract has traded up 276.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

RealTract Token Profile

RET is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

