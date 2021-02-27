Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Announces Earnings Results

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recro Pharma updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

REPH stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $3.43. 3,258,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,332. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

