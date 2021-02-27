Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,604 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 68,968 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 62.2% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $2,882,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.1% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 67,593 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.84 and a 200 day moving average of $218.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

