Reef (REEF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67.40 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $94.73 million and $67.40 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Reef Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

