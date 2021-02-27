Reef Trading Down 12.9% This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Reef has a total market cap of $95.36 million and $69.26 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00713419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00027650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00034187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.