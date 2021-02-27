Refereum Trading 33.6% Lower This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $2,215.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.30 or 0.00738606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00035550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.