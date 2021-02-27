Ren (REN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161.40 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Ren has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002385 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $161.40 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.27 or 0.00732858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

