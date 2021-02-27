renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $790.54 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. renBTC has a total market cap of $790.54 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $45,210.81 or 0.99525872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.28 or 0.00476119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00069254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00079341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00081159 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00053299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00461277 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 17,486 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

