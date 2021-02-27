Render Token Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $33.21 million and approximately $40,867.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00718977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00028982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041409 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

