Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) One Day Volume Tops $149,630.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $149,630.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00486336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00072059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00080018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00081675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.00496330 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 971,315,567 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.