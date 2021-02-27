Rentberry (BERRY) Market Cap Hits $285,905.13

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $285,905.13 and $110.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.46 or 0.00692524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00032587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00058868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

