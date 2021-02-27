REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One REPO token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $300,243.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.87 or 0.00478511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00069099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00079666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00080889 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.00460268 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.