Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.