Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.68. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 230,121 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRBK shares. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

