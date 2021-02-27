Reserve Rights (RSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $310.34 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $481.92 million and $310.34 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.79 or 0.00717962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00028574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00034562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040453 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

