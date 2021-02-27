ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Financial Comparison

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

89.1% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and LivaNova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A LivaNova $1.08 billion 3.48 -$155.18 million $3.08 25.18

ReShape Lifesciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 3 4 0 2.57

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $67.86, indicating a potential downside of 12.49%.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% LivaNova -21.88% 5.55% 3.07%

Risk & Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LivaNova beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC has a research collaboration with Verily to gain insights into Vagus nerve stimulation impact on difficult-to-treat depression. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.