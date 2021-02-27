Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.08. Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 84,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.13.

About Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD)

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The Company has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.