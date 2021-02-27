Revain (REV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $5.65 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revain has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.30 or 0.00738606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00035550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

