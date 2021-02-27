Reviewing Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equitable and Huize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 0 7 0 3.00 Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00

Equitable currently has a consensus target price of $29.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Equitable’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Huize.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable and Huize’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $9.59 billion 1.37 $2.16 billion $4.85 6.10 Huize $142.68 million 3.31 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Huize.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable N/A N/A N/A Huize 0.15% 0.54% 0.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Equitable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equitable beats Huize on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients through institutional, retail, and private wealth management channels; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience. For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

