Reviewing Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 11.68% 4.67% 0.48% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 18.99% 4.67% 0.65%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Western New England Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.12%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 2.23 $13.35 million $0.51 15.71 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.95 million 4.04 $40.24 million $0.78 17.55

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Western New England Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 22 banking offices, 25 free-standing ATMs, and 23 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 29, 2020, the company operated through a network of 37 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

