Reviewing Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 11 5 1 2.33 Valley National Bancorp 1 2 3 0 2.33

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $43.88, suggesting a potential downside of 17.47%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 19.73%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Valley National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.25 billion 2.69 $816.00 million $4.33 12.28 Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 3.22 $309.79 million $0.92 13.32

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 14.58% 6.79% 0.65% Valley National Bancorp 20.63% 8.85% 0.95%

Volatility & Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Valley National Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 434 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

