REVV Price Down 2% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One REVV token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $38.89 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00485250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00081089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00490765 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars.

