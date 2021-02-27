REVV Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One REVV token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $35.74 million and $2.86 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.00487917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00071278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00079486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00081306 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00486216 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

