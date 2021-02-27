Rio DeFi Reaches One Day Volume of $1.92 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $28.43 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00483118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00081371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00080414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.87 or 0.00492068 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.