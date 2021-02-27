RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

