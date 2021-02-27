Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

TSLA stock traded down $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $675.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,767,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,315,635. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $648.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $823.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.