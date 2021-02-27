Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,021.91. 1,978,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,216. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,938.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,711.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

