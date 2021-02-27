Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in AT&T by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after buying an additional 1,964,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $40,784,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

NYSE:T traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 76,139,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,176,145. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

