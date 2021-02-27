Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.89. 1,231,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,534. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

