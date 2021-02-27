Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,912 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $257.62. 26,313,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock valued at $380,778,322. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

