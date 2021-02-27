Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $8.51 or 0.00018376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $87.47 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

