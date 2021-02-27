Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Up 0.9%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

RSGUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

