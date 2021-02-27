Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield Sells 306 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $395.48 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.85 and its 200-day moving average is $281.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

