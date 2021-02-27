Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 30,000.0% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Roku by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $395.48 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total value of $19,598,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900,807 shares of company stock worth $331,332,144 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

